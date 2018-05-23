HSLC 10th Result: Assam HSLC Class 10th result declared; check score on sebaonline.org

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) released its Class 10th examination results today, according to a media report. Students can check their results at the board's official website: sebaonline.org from 9 am. Students can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools from 11 am.

According to The Times of India, Raktim Bhuyan topped the exam (in English medium) by securing 593 out of 600 during the exam. This year, 54.44 percent (95,813 of the 1,75,976) students cleared the SEBA Board Class 10th HSLC/AHM examination 2018. Though low, the pass percentage was better than 2017 when the overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 percent.

According to the report, 31,562 students achieved first division, 41,195 students passed in second divison whereas 22,956 students passed in third division in the examination.

Here's how you can check your grades:

- Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org.

- Click on HSLC results 2017.

- Fill in the required details.

- Download the result and take a print for future reference.

Last year, the results were declared on 31 May 2017. Over three lakh students had appeared for the SEBA HSLC Class 10 exam 2017. Of the 3,80,733 students who appeared for the exam, 54,955 students passed in first division, 80,197 students passed in second division, and 43,522 in third division. Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya topped the examination, scoring 589 of 600 marks, MoneyControl reported.