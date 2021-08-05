HSEB 12th Result 2021: Haryana board declares open school results at bseh.org.in

The results were announced by board president Dr Jagbir Singh, vice-president VP Yadav, and secretary Rajiv Prasad at a press conference

The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) has announced the results of Class 12 or senior secondary open school examination today, 5 August. The scorecards can be viewed at the official website bseh.org.in.

The scores have been released for students of fresh category, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, and mercy chance. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

The results were announced by board president Dr Jagbir Singh, vice-president VP Yadav, and secretary Rajiv Prasad at a press conference. The results of a total of 27,27,569 fresh category students have been declared, out of which 8,501 were girls and 19,068 were boys. In the other categories, the results of 11,357 candidates have been declared, which includes 7,909 boys and 3,448 girls.

The candidates had to secure a minimum of 33 percent to obtain a passing grade.

Initially, the exams were scheduled to be conducted in April, however, got scrapped due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the final exams were cancelled, all students have been marked on the basis of their previous results. The combination for calculating the total grades was 30:10:60.

It included 40 percent weightage being given to Class 10 results, 10 percent weightage to Class 11 final exams, and 60 percent weightage to Class 12 internal assessments and practical exams.

Students who had requested for partial subject marks improvement/full subject marks improvement and additional subjects will be allowed to appear for written exams starting from 18 August, without any fee.