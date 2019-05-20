HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2019 Result: DHSE releases result on hscap.kerala.gov.in; candidates can submit correction forms till 21 May

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2019 Result | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Government of Kerala has released the results for the Higher Secondary Centralised Allotment Process (HSCAP) 2019 on Monday. All the students who appeared for the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Exam 2019 can check their results on hscap.kerala.gov.in.

This list a provisional one prior to the first main Plus One allotment list scheduled to be published on 24 May and appearance in this list will not guarantee admission of candidates in Plus One.

The result can be checked till 21 May by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official HSCAP website

Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019’

Step 3: Log-in to check using application number, date of birth and district

Step 4: Download or take print out of the result

Students can submit their applications for correction to the same school where Kerala Plus One Admission application was previously submitted. The deadline for receiving receipt of the correction form is 4 pm on 21 May. The form should have candidate’s name, application number, SSLC registration number (or registration number of any other equivalent exam), signature of both the candidates and the guardian and the details about the information to be corrected.

Kerala education department had released the SSLC or Class 10 results on 6 May. Students from other Boards like CBSE and CISCE will be allowed to apply for Kerala Plus One single window admission process. The second trial allotment list will be released in the third week of June 2019. The admission for Kerala Plus One will begin from last week of June 2019. The classes will begin in the third week of June 2019.

As per reports, over 4.7 lakh students have applied for Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. Last year, in the first round, the board had allotted 47,289 seats to eligible candidates.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.