HRD ministry says NIT Srinagar to reopen on 15 Oct; announces internships for meritorious Kashmiri students

India FP Staff Sep 28, 2019 12:02:03 IST

  • HRD Ministry on Friday said that the National Institute of Technology in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar would reopen on 15 October

  • Speculating disruption in the Valley, the institute had suspended its classes on 3 August

  • HRD ministry said that internships will be given to the meritorious Kashmiri students in 2020

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday said that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar would reopen on 15 October. Speculating disruption in the Valley, the institute had suspended its classes on 3 August, three days before the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The students were asked to return to their respective states until further notice. After 56 days, the HRD ministry said that the situation is conducive to reopen the premium institute.

The government also said that internships will be given to meritorious Kashmiri students in 2020.

IIT Guwahati and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have also said they are planning to give internships to the youths of the Valley, reported CNN-News18.

The ministry said that internships will be given under the Prime Minister's scholarship scheme.

After the Central government had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, the Valley has been under lockdown.

Educational institutions were also not functioning properly since students refrained from coming. The government had repeatedly attempted to reopen the schools but students did not turn up as parents were concerned about the security situation.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 12:02:03 IST

