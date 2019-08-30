HRD ministry orders UGC to constitute high-level committee to inquire into allegations of universities selling fake degrees

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into the allegations regarding the sale of fake degrees by certain universities.

"In response to media reports, the Human Resource Development ministry has ordered UGC to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into the allegations regarding sale of fake degrees by certain universities," the HRD ministry tweeted.

This comes after media reports surfaced alleging that there is a prevailing racket in various parts of the country where agents claim that they can arrange degrees of recognised universities for the students without attending the classes or appearing for the examination.

The committee is required to complete its enquiry within three weeks and identify institutions and individuals that have resorted to such illegal practices so that strict action can be taken against all concerned, the ministry said in a tweet.