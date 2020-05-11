HRD minister launches helpline to provide counseling to students of Central University of Odisha in distress due to COVID-19

A helpline has been launched to provide counseling to students of the Central University of Odisha who are in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh PokhriyalNishank inaugurated the helpline through a virtual platform from New Delhi.

The helpline, Bharosa, aims at providing cognitive emotional rehabilitation services to all the students of universities in the state.

The Union minister asserted that the mental health of students is of great importance and the helpline, 08046801010, introduced by the university is a good initiative. He praised the move as it provides mental and psychological assistance to students.

Pokhriyal also urged other central and state universities as well as institutions of higher education across the country to emulate the Bharosa.

The Central University of Odisha has collaborated with Association of Health Psychologists for the counseling helpline.

During the launch, Pokhriyal said that the nation is going through a difficult phase due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. He appreciated the efforts of the central government to contain the epidemic.

Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the major features and services of the helpline. “Bharosa” has received over 400 calls in the pilot phase of the project, he added.

Last month, Calcutta University has started free online psychological counseling service for all its students to beat any stress during the COVID-19 lockdown.

