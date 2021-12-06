HPSSC recruitment 2021: Application for 554 posts begins today; check hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Applicants can view the official notification to gain more insights into the eligibility criteria for various posts

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment of 554 vacancies for the post of Steno Typist, Junior Office Assistant and other posts from today, 6 December. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission - https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/.

Methodical procedure to apply for the HPSSC recruitment 2021:

- Visit the official website at https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/

- Click on the link on the homepage that reads, ‘Apply Online/Login’

- On a new page that opens, click on on the apply now option

- Key in your details to register and fill the HPSSC application form

- Pay the required application fee and then submit the HPSSC application

- Download a printout of the HPSSC recruitment application 2021 for future use

The direct link to apply is here: https://hpsssb.hp.gov.in/vacancies1.aspx

According to an official notice released by HPSSC regarding the recruitment, the deadline to apply is till 11: 59 pm on 5 January next year. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 554 vacancies including 66 vacancies for Steno Typist, 85 posts for Staff Nurse, 78 for Junior Office Assistant (Accounts), 18 for Operation Theatre Assistant and 10 vacancies for the post of Medical Laboratory Technician Gr II.

After the deadline has passed, the application link will be disabled. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of their online application form since they will have to submit it with the necessary documents during the verification process.

Eligibility: To apply for the HPSSC recruitment 2021, the age of a candidate should be between 18 and 45 years as on 1 January 2021. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, OBC, PwD and Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh will get a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit. Candidates belonging to the Ex-servicemen category will also get a relaxation according to the relevant rules and norms.

Applicants can view the official notification to gain more insights into the eligibility criteria for various posts.

Examination fee: Candidates belonging to the General category, EWS category and Ex Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh have to pay a fee of Rs 360. Those who belong to the reserved category will pay a sum of Rs 120 as their examination fee whereas female candidates, Ex-servicemen of the state ( those relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure) and blind/visually impaired of Himachal Pradesh are exempted from paying the fee.

Selection process: A written objective type test, which has a duration of two hours, will be conducted for candidates. Once an applicant qualifies the written test, a skill test will also be conducted to select the final candidates.

For more details on the application and number of vacancies for each post, candidates are advised to check the official notification and also visit the website for new updates.