HPSOS Result 2020: HPBOSE declares Class 8 and 12 improvement results; check at hpbose.org
The improvement exams for Class 8 and Class 12 students were held in September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam process usually ends by June every yeat
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPSOS Class 12 improvement, full subject, reappear and additional examination results 2020 on its website hpbose.org.
The Board has also released HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 8 examination result on its website.
According to a report by Times Now, HPBOSE conducted Class 8 and Class 12 open school examination in the month of September.
A report by Jagran Josh said that the exams were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
To check the score and qualifying status, candidates will be required to enter their exam roll number mentioned on the HPSOS admit card 2020.
HPSOS is a collaboration initiative between HPBOSE and National Schooling.
Steps to check HPSOS Class 12 and Class 8 results 2020:
Step 1: Go to HPBOSE's official website - hpbose.org.
Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the main page.
Step 3: Tap on the HPSOS 8th Examination Result, September 2020 or HPSOS Class 12 improvement of performance/ HPSOS (full-sub, re-appear, additional) exam result link.
Step 4: On a new page, enter your roll number correctly and click on the Search button.
Step 5: The result will open on your screen. Check your name, score, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status before saving and taking a print.
Direct link to check HPSOS 8th Examination Result, September-2020: https://hpbose.org/Result/SOSMiddleResult.aspx?E=1
Direct link to check HPSOS Improvement of Performance 12th Examination Result, September-2020: https://hpbose.org/Result/SOS_SPLPlusTwoResult.aspx
Direct link to check HPSOS 12th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020: https://hpbose.org/Result/SOSPlusTwoResult.aspx?E=1
