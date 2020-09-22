HPSOS 2020: Himachal Pradesh board releases practical exam date sheet for Class 10 and 12 on hpbose.org

The HPSOS Class 10 practical exams are set to be held between 24-25 September while the HPSOS Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from 28 September to 3 October

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet of HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical exams. Candidates who are geared up to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations will be able to download the date sheet online from the official website hpbose.org.

According to a report on DNA, Board President Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said that the date sheet of the practical examination and the necessary guidelines have been uploaded on the board website hpbose.org and the users of the study centers under the State Open School.

The HPSOS Class 10 practical exams are set to be held between 24-25 September while the HPSOS Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from 28 September to 3 October. The exams will be conducted in two shifts, forenoon session which will last from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The practical examination of SOS candidates will only be conducted for those candidates who have been declared fail or remained absent in the previous practical examination of the subjects.

Candidates can check to complete the date sheet by clicking here directly.

According to a report in Times Now, all examinations will have to be conducted while maintaining safety precautions. The Board has issued several guidelines to conduct the practical exams, Schools will have to maintain social distancing norms. Candidates, invigilators, and school staff have to make use of face masks and sanitisers as well.