HPPSC to conduct HPSET, HPAS Mains and computer-based recruitment tests in Nov; visit hppsc.hp.gov.in for schedule

The comission, however, said that the dates are tentative and exams are subject to availability of venues and conducive environment in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the dates for three competitive exams scheduled to take place in the month of November on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The commission said that it will be conducting the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Mains exam 2019-20 tentatively between 17 to 24 November.

The commission also said that the computer-based tests for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector and the state's Health and Family Welfare Department, Works Manager in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and Assistant Professors, are tentatively scheduled to be held between 2 and 7 November.

The HPPSC State Eligibility Test (SET) will be conducted offline on 22 November, the commission added.

Here's the schedule of HPPSC exams for November:

In a notification, the HPPSC also said that the advance schedules have been released so that prospective candidates can prepare a timely course of action.

The commission also said that the tentative dates of exams are subject to availability of venues and conducive condition in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Careers360 states that to take the HP SET 2020, candidates will have to register and pay an application fee of Rs 700.

Applicants belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 175, while those belonging to the OBC category will have to pay Rs 350.

Those applying for HP SET 2020 should have a post graduation (PG) degree with minimum aggregate of 55 percent. Applicants from reserved category will get relaxation of 5 percent in the aggregate marks.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the admit cards will be uploaded within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exams.

Those who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains exams. No separate call letters will be sent for the Mains examination.

Candidates who clear the Mains exam will be called for viva-voce. Final selection will be done on the basis of written performance in the main exam and viva-voce.