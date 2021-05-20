There will be a written test and shortlisted candidates will then be called for the interview

The registration process for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Examination (HPAS CEE) 2020 has been started by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Wednesday, 19 May. In total, there are 16 posts available and the selected candidates will be posted at different departments of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website hppsconline.hp.gov.in. The last date to register is 15 June.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

- Go to hppsconline.hp.gov.in

- On the homepage, go on the‘Apply Online’ tab and click on it

- Register yourself by entering the required details

- After registration, log in using your id and password

- Start filling the HPAS CEE 2020 application form and upload the required documents

- Pay the fee (check the notification for details) and submit the form

- Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register

Login using this link:

Eligibility criteria:

- A candidate, apply for the recruitment drive, must be a citizen of India

- He/She must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university

- Those waiting for their final results are eligible to apply

- Applicants who will appear for the final exams also can apply

- Aspirants of other states will be treated as General category candidates

- Minimum age to apply is 21 years and the maximum is 35 years

- HP government employees can apply till the age of 45 years

Examination centres:

The exam will be held at the following centres: Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi, Shimla, Nahan, Solan, Una, and Sundernagar

Examination fee:

For General category and candidates from other states - Rs 400

For SC, ST, OBC, PWD, EWS candidates - Rs 100

For ex-servicemen of HP and women candidates - No fees

Selection process:

There will be a written test and shortlisted candidates will then be called for the interview.