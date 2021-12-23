HPPSC ADA recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended till 31 December; check details here

With this recruitment drive, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 25 Assistant District Attorney (ADA) vacancies

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has extended the last date submission of application for the posts of Assistant District Attorney (ADA). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies till 11.59 pm on 31 December through the official website of HPPSC - http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the applications was 21 December. The Commission had issued the advertisement (No. 59/11-2021) for the vacancies on 24 November this year.

HPPSC ADA 2021: Simple steps to apply for the vacancies

Go to HPPSC’s official website- http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on ‘Apply Online’ link, available on the homepage of the website

Then click on ‘New Registration’ link given on the page and register yourself

Login to the HPPSC portal and fill the application form

Upload the requested documents required for HPPSC ADA 2021and click on submit button

Save a copy of the HPPSC ADA application for future use

Direct link to apply for Assistant District Attorney posts.

As per the official notice, the link for the HPPSC ADA application will be disabled after the deadline has passed. “Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be rejected straightway. Other terms and conditions remain the same as mentioned in the detailed advertisement,” said the official notice.

Check the official notice here.

HPPSC ADA 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the Assistant District Attorney posts should be between 18 and 35 years of age as on 1 January, 2021 to apply for the posts, according to the official advertisement.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a professional degree in Law from a recognized university/or its equivalent. Additionally, minimum two years of experience as an advocate is also required.

Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the Unreserved category EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid by the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS (Covered under BPL) categories, whereas fee is exempted for Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh and female candidates.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of HPPSC - http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.