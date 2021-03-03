HPCL Recruitment 2021: Applications for 200 engineer posts open at jobs.hpcl.co.in
The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has started the application process for the recruitment to the positions of mechanical engineer, civil engineer, electrical engineer and instrumentation engineer.
All those who are interested in the recruitment drive must go through the eligibility criteria and other details before filling the application forms.
All the information related to the HPCL Recruitment 2021 is available at jobs.hpcl.co.in.
According to a report in NDTV, there are 200 vacancies.
The last date to fill up the application form is 15 April. It will be a computer-based examination.
The report further added that candidates should have a four-year full-time engineering degree (regular) from AICTE/UGC approved universities.
Only those with minimum 60 percent marks can apply for the vacancies.
For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates, the cut-off is 50 percent
Steps to apply:
Candidates must take note that application forms will only be accepted in online mode.
One should use a valid phone number and email id as it will be considered as the only mode of communication by the officials.
Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website on the search bar or click on https://jobs.hpcl.co.in/
Step 2: Go to the ‘recruit news’ section
Step 3: Now, click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all the required information and upload scanned documents
Step 5: Cross-check all the details entered and click on submit
Step 6: Pay the application fees
Step 7: Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same with you
As per The Times of India, candidates will have to clear the computer-based examination, group task and personal interview in order to qualify for the post.
The salary scale for the posts is between ₹50,000 and ₹1,60,000, reported India Today.
