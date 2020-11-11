HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result September 2020 declared; steps to check and download scorecard at hpbose.org

The HPSOS Class 10 September 2020 result has been declared for all subjects, additional and reappear exams

HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result 2020 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result 2020 on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the HP State Open School (HPSOS) Class 10 exam can check their score and qualifying status at hpbose.org.

According to a report by The Times of India, HPBOSE State Open School Class 10 full subject, re-appear, additional exams were conducted in September. To check the result, HP SOS Matric Result September 2020, students will be required to enter their HP SOS roll number.

A report by Jagran Josh, the HPSOS Class 10 September 2020 result has been declared for all subjects, additional and reappear exams.

HPSOS is a collaboration initiative between HPBOSE and National Schooling.

Steps to check HPSOS Class 10 result 2020 online:

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps mentions below or click on the direct link to go to the HPSOS Class 10 result 2020.

Step 1: Log on to HPBOSE's official website hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads "HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020".

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your exam roll number.

Step 5: Click on the Search button.

Step 6: The HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result 2020 will appear on your screen. Check your marks, total, qualifying status, rank before saving, and taking a print.

Students can also visit the HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result 2020 result page directly by copying the following URL and pasting it on the address bar of their browser and then pressing enter: https://hpbose.org/Result/SOSMatricResult.aspx?E=1