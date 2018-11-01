HPBOSE HPSOS September exam result 2018: Himachal Pradesh education board releases scores at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) September 2018 examination results. The result is available on the official website of HPBOSE: www.hpbose.org.

The board has declared the results for HPSOS Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 examination held in September 2018. At present, the Board also conducts exams for JBT and TTC courses.

Here is how you can check your HPBOSE Sep 2018 result:

— Visit the official website www.hpbose.org

— Click on the result link

— On the new page, enter your roll number to access the result

— Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamsala came into existence in 1969 as per the Himachal Pradesh Act number 14 of 1968 with its headquarter at Shimla which later shifted to Dharamsala in January 1983. The Board started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643, India Today reported.