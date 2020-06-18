HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2020 Declared: Himachal Pradesh board announces Class 12 results; hpbose.org slow due to heavy traffic

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the results of the Class 12 examinations today (Thursday, 18 June). Students might be unable to log in to the official website - hpbose.org as it will be unresponsive due to heavy traffic once the results are declared.

In such a case, students are advised to refresh the website after a few minutes.

How to check your Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Under Examinations section, click on Result

Step 3: Click on the relevant tab for Class 12 results

Step 4: Results will appear screen

Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their scores on Firstpost using the widget below:

In case the website becomes slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 scores on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Himachal Pradesh in the list of the states

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 12 Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March. But the coronavirus and the lockdown caused a long delay. The postponed geography exam was conducted on 8 June.