HPBOSE declares HP TET results 2020 at hpbose.org; almost 6,000 candidates clear exam
The eight subjects of which results have been declared are TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), Punjabi, Urdu, JBT, Shashtri, TGT (Non Medical) and LT
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 for eight subjects the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2020 examination can check their results at hpbose.org.
A total of 36,773 candidates appeared for the HP TET 2020 examination this year. Out of them 5,967 candidates passed the exam. The HP TET 2020 exams were held from 12 to 15 December at various centres across the state.
Here's how to check the HP TET 2020 results:
Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website - hpbose.org.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the tab that reads, 'TET (NOV-2020)'.
Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the link that reads, "Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2020".
Step 4: They will be redirected to a new page where they have to key in their credentials and login.
Step 5: The HP TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen and candidates need to download the results and take a print out for future reference.
In case candidates have any query, they can get in touch with the board through the telephone number 01892242192.
