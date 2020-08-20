HPBOSE declares Class 12 revaluation results; check scores at official website hpbose.org

The board had announced the Class 12 results on 18 June. The overall pass percentage in the HPBOSE Class 12 exam this year was 76.06 percent

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HSC or Class 12, revaluation and rechecking results 2020 on its official website - hpbose.org.

Students, who were not satisfied with their Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam results 2020 and had applied for rechecking and revaluation, can visit the official website to view their updated scores.

The board had announced the Class 12 results on 18 June. The overall pass percentage this year was 76.06 percent, up from 62.01 percent last year.

The board exam could not be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown announced by the central government.

As per Times Now, the exam for geography papers was still pending and the board had decided to cancel it and assess students on the basis of the subjects they had appeared for.

A total of 86,663 students took the exam this year, including 43,410 boys and over 42,000 girls. At least 325 students missed the board examination this year.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 12 revaluation and rechecking results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the Result tab.

Step 3: Press on the link that mentions, "12th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020".

Step 4: Enter your roll number and press the search button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to check the result - https://hpbose.org/Result/RevalResult_12.aspx?E=1

Last week the board released the Class 10 revaluation results on its website.

The examinations were conducted from 5 to 19 March. Around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination. A total of 68.11 percent students had cleared the Class 10 board results 2020.