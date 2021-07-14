HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board declares results at hpbose.org; here's how to check

Of 1,00,799 students, at least 92.7 percent of candidates have cleared the examination. Pushpendra, a resident of Kullu, has topped the state Class 12 exam with 500/500 marks

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 12 results today (Wednesday, 14 July).

The results were announced at a press conference that took place around 12:30 pm.

Students, who were awaiting their results, can check their marks by visiting the official website hpbose.org.

There are also other alternative sites including results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net where students can check their scorecards.

Of 1,00,799 students, at least 92.7 percent of candidates have cleared the examination. Pushpendra, a resident of Kullu, has topped the state Class 12 exam with 500/500 marks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, the board had released an alternate evaluation criterion according to which students have been assessed based on their performance in classes 10, 11, and 12 including internal assessment and practical marks.

Students can follow these simple steps to check the HP board Class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Result’ tab that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads “12th result” and proceed

Step 4: Students will have to submit their roll number and finally click on the search

Step 5: Within seconds, the HPBOSE 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the result properly and then download it. Students can also take a printout of for further reference

The board has also informed that students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the examination which is likely to take place in August or September.

The merit list of candidates will be announced after the exams are held.