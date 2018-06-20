HPBOSE Class 10th exam 2018 revaluation: Results for regular and SOS candidates expected soon on hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to soon release the revaluation results for Class 10th March board examinations 2018 on hpbose.org. The board has already declared the HPBOSE Class 12th Revaluation March 2018 Results for both regular and SOS candidates.

The results for Class 12th students was released by the board on 11 June 2018. The HPBOSE 10th Results 2018 were declared by the board on 3 May, 2018 for regular candidates and on 8 May for SOS students. The students then had an opportunity to apply for revaluation post the declaration of the results.

HPBOSE Class 10th Results 2018 Revaluation: Here is how to check your revised score

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- Go to the results page on the website

- On the new window that opens, click on the results’ link

- Check score and download it for future reference