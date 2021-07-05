Marks scored in the first and second term examinations of Class 10, along with internal assessment were considered while preparing the result

The Class 10 results of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be declared today. The results are going to be declared by 11.30 am onwards today on Monday, 5 July.

HPBOSE Class 10 students can visit the official website of the HPBOSE - hpbose.org - to check the results once the board declares the result. The board will conduct a press conference before declaring the results.

As many as 1,16,973 HPBOSE Class 10 students will get their results today, even as Class 10 board exams were not held this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board also shared an alternative evaluation criteria wherein the marks scored in Class 9 were included for preparing the results.

Marks scored in the first and second term examinations of Class 10, along with internal assessment were considered while preparing the result.

In 2020, 68.11 percent of students had passed out of the 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam. This time, all the students have been promoted to Class 11.

Here are the steps that HPBOSE students can follow to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results option

Step 3: A link for HPBOSE class 10 results will be available. Click the link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details, if required. Click on submit

Step 5: Your HPBOSE class 10 results will be displayed. Save the results page