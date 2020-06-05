HPBOSE Class 10 results not out today: Himachal Pradesh board expected to release results in second week of June, check hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, is expected to release the results of the Class 10 board exams by the second week of June.

The news comes after the board authorities denied several media reports that claimed the HPBOSE Class 10 results would be out on 5 June (Friday).

Speaking to Amar Ujala, a board official confirmed that the results will not be announced on Friday but the process will take a few more days. According to the official, the results will be released in between 8 and 14 June.

According to Times Now, Suresh Kumar Soni, the chairperson of HPBOSE had clarified on 4 June (Thursday) that uploading the results would take another four or five days.

Students can check their results by going to the official site of the Himachal Pradesh education board or by clicking this link.

While last year the Class 10 board results were out on 29 April, students usually get their results every May. However, candidates had to wait this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No official results date has been given by the board on their site. The board exams of Class 10 students were conducted from 5 to 19 March across various centres around Himachal Pradesh.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March, 2020. As the Geography examination was pending, the board recently announced that it would be conducting the same on 8 June across over 300 centres in the state.

Students have been asked to wear face masks and enter the hall after washing their hands with soap and water. The pending Class 10 exams were, however, not conducted.