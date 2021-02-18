HPBOSE Class 10, 12 board examinations to begin on 13 April; check final datesheet at hpbose.org
A total of 86,663 students appeared for HPBOSE Class 12 exams in 2020, out of which 76.07 percent cleared it successfully
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the final date sheet of Class 10 and 12 board examinations.
As per the official notification, the Class 10 examinations, both regular and State Open School, will start on 13 April and conclude on 28 April and 23 April respectively. Similarly, the Class 12 examinations will commence on 13 April and conclude on 10 May.
The notification adds that the Class 10 examinations will start at 8.45 am and go on till 12 pm, while the Class 12 and SOS examinations will commence at 1.45 pm and conclude at 5 pm.
The Board has stated that candidates have to wear masks to be allowed entry into the examination centre. Furthermore, they have to either sanitise their hands or wash it with soap and water before they sit for the examinations. Candidates need to reach the centre half-an-hour ahead of the commencement of the examination.
A separate notification by the board has announced that the practical examinations for Class 10 will be held from 26 March to 8 April, while that of Class12 will be held from 24 March to 8 April.
The board has reduced the syllabus by 30 percent in view of the loss of teaching days due to closure of schools after the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by students in remote areas without proper internet connectivity. The Chairman of the education board, Suresh Kumar Soni, said that the board took into consideration the difficulties faced by students of remote areas who could not attend classes online regularly in 2020.
A total of 86,663 students appeared for HPBOSE Class 12 exams in 2020, out of which 76.07 percent cleared it successfully. The top scorer in Science was Prakash Kumar, while Shruti Kashyap scored the highest in Arts and Meghna Gupta, the highest in Commerce.
Similarly, over 1.04 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams, out of which 68.11 percent passed. Tanu Kumari topped the exam in 2020.
