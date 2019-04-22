HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 toppers list: Priety Birsanta tops Himachal Pradesh board's higher secondary exam with 98.8%

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Himachal Pradesh Board declared the results of Class 12 examination on Monday, 22 April. Priety Birsanta from the Commerce stream topped the HPBOSE Class 12 exams with 98.80 percent. Ashmita Sharma topped the Arts stream by scoring 96.4 percent. From the Science stream, Anil Kumar scored the highest with 98.60 percent.

Out of the 45, 784 female candidates registered, 30, 574 passed, outperforming boys this year. A total of 49, 136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed.

The overall pass percentage this year has touched an all-time low of 62.01 percent.The number of students clearing the exam has been on a downward slope since 2016. It is a huge dip of nearly 7% from last year when pass percentage was 69.67%. In 2017, the same was 72.89% and 78.93% in 2016.

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March. The practical examinations, including exams on physical education, yoga were conducted from 20 February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 exams was 72.89 percent and in 2017, the pass percentage stood at 78.62%. Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the Class 12 2018 exam. A total of 46, 531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18, 337 candidates cleared in the second division followed by 3, 563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

The HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

