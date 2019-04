HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Himachal Pradesh board will not announce class 12 scores; check hpbose.org once scores declared

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019| The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) was likely to declare the HPBOSE Class 12th result 2019, however, reports quoted the HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju as saying that the results will not be out on Saturday. When the results are announced, students can check the official website, hpbose.org. Students can also check examresults.net for their scores.

Gajju was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow, and not the results.”

Alternate websites to check the HPBOSE 12th results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

According to reports, around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.

Last year, the HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12th were declared on 24 April and saw 86 percent overall pass percentage in the board.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2. Select the available result link.

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option.

Step 4.The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print for further use.

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

The HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

