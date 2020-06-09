HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam results announced; check scores on hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th result 2020 declared | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Class 10 exam.

However, according to reports, the result is not yet available on the website. Once the result is made available online, candidates can log on to the official website www.hpbose.org to check their results.

They can also click on this link to view their results. Students can also check their results by entering their results here.

Media reports had earlier indicated that the Class 10 results would be announced on 5 June. However, according to Times Now, Suresh Kumar Soni, the chairperson of HPBOSE had clarified on 4 June (Thursday) that uploading the results would take another four or five days.

Here are the steps to view the marksheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference

Last year, the Class 10 results were declared on 29 April. However, the results, which are usually announced in May, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exams were held between 5 March and 19 March.