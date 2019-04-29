HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 Declared: Himachal Pradesh board releases Class 10 results on official website hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 10 board exam result on Monday, 29 April. Students can check the official website hpbose.org for their scores.

Candidates can log in to the website with their roll number mentioned on their admit card and see their scores once they are declared. The Himachal Pradesh board conducted the Class 10 exams from 7 March to 29 March.

Around 1 lakh students were registered for the exam and are expected to check their results on Monday. In 2018, the HPBOSE Class 10 result was declared on 3 May and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 percent.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and other details ready to login to check their results.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 results on official website:

Step 1: Log on to the website

Step 2: Click on the 'results' link on the homepage

Step 3: Select the HPBOSE Class 10 link

Step 4: Select the 'search' button once you log in.

Step 5: Once the results are displayed, take a print out for future reference.

HPBOSE had declared the Class 12 results on 23 April. Over 95,492 students appeared for Class 12 exams, of which, 62.01 percent passed. A total of 16,121 students have to appear for compartment exams. A total of 49136 boys appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls outshone boys this year, too, with 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who registered passing.

