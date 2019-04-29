HPBOSE 10th result 2019 Declared: Himachal board announces Class 10 results; alternative ways, SMS facility to check scores if official website crashes

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 Declared | HPBOSE, or the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, declared the Class 10 board exam results on Monday, 29 April on the official website hpbose.org.

As around 1 lakh students will check their results, the official website may lag or face technical glitches. In such a scenario, students are advised to opt for alternative ways to check their results.

Alternative websites to check HPBOSE Class 10 2019 results:

Apart from logging on to the official website (hpbose.org), students can also check other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, in case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic.

SMS facility

In addition to this, the Himachal Pradesh board has made an SMS facility available for students to receive their results via text messaging. Students must message HP10 <space>roll number to 56263.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 results on official website:

Step 1: Log on to the website

Step 2: Click on the 'results' link on the homepage

Step 3: Select the HPBOSE Class 10 link

Step 4: Students are advised to keep their roll number and other details ready to login

Step 5: Select the 'search' button once you log in

Step 6: Once the results are displayed, take a print out for further reference

HPBOSE had declared the Class 12 results on 23 April. Over 95,492 students appeared for Class 12 exams, of which, 62.01 percent passed. A total of 16,121 students have to appear for compartment exams. A total of 49136 boys appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls outshone boys this year, too, with 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who registered passing.

