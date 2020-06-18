HP TET 2020: HPBOSE starts online application process for teachers eligibility test at hpbose.org, exams from 26 July

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, has started the online application process for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2020.

As per the notification released by HPBOSE, eligible and willing candidates can register themselves for HP TET June 2020 on the official website - hpbose.org by 6 July till 11:59 pm.

According to a report by The Times of India, HPBOSE will conduct the HP TET 2020 examination from 26 July to 9 August.

The admit card or hall ticket of the examination will be released by the board on its official website four days prior to the commencement of the examination.

The examination would be conducted in categories for TGT (Arts/Non-Medical/Medical), Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi and Urdu.

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that the examination will be held separately in different shifts. Each paper will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes and the exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

Times Now reported that the last date of payment of examination fee is 6 July. Candidates can make corrections in their online application forms from 7 to 9 July.

Applicants belonging to General and their Sub-categories will have to pay registration fees of Rs. 800, while OBC/ST/SC/PHH category candidates will have to pay Rs. 500. The payment will have to be made online.

Steps to fill HP TET 2020 online application

Step 1: Visit the website - hpbose.org

Step 2: Read all the details and scroll down

Step 3: Click on the tab that reads 'Register'

Step 4: Fill all the details and complete the registration before moving on to fill the online application form

Step 5: Upload scanned photo and signatures

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and Save confirmation page.

Direct link to HP TET -June 2020 guidelines for candidates - https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx

Direct link for HP TET -June 2020 online application form - https://www.hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/ApplicationForm.aspx?RegistrationFlag=VHJ1ZQ==&APN