HP TET 2020: Himachal Pradesh board releases revised exam dates at hpbose.org

The exams will be conducted from 12 to 15 December

The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2020 revised schedule has been released by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSe) on its official website - hpbose.org.

The date for Arts, Medical, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT, Shashtri, non-medical, and language teacher eligibility test have been released by the Board.

As per the timetable, TGT (Arts) TET and TGT (Medical) TET will be conducted on 12 December. Punjabi TET and Urdu TET will be held on 13 December.

JBT TET and Shashtri TET will be on 14 December and TGT (non-medical) and Language Teacher TET will be on 15 December.

According to The Times of India, the time given for each paper will be two-and-a-half-hours. The tests will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Check HP TET 2020 revised exam schedule here.

A report by Jagran Josh said that HP TET 2020 will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode. There will be multiple choice questions (MCQs) in each paper. The cumulative marks of each paper is 150 marks.

There is no negative marking for any of the incorrect answer and therefore, candidates can answer as many questions possible in the prescribed time limit.

The exams for the papers were postponed by HPBoSE earlier due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Candidates appearing for the test will have to abide by the health protocols of the government to restrict the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Examinees will have to maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with face mask all the time at the exam centre.