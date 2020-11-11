HP SET 2019 admit card released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, exam on 22 November

In case of any query, candidates can contact the office of the commission on any working day from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on telephone numbers 0177-2624313, 2629738 and toll-free number 18001808004

HP SET 2019 admit card has been released by Himachal Pradesh Public Services Commission (HPPSC) on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. The Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test (HP SET) 2019 will be conducted on 22 November at various centres across the state.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates will be required to enter their username and password on the portal to download HP SET hall ticket.

The examination will be conducted adhering to health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HP SET 2019 exam is conducted offline. The exam will have two papers. The Paper-I will have 50 general awareness, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while the Paper-II will have 100 objective type questions based on the topic selected by the student.

HPPSC is conducting HP SET 2019 exam in 22 subjects that are accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The Paper-I will be from 10.30 am to 11.30 am and the Paper-II will be from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Steps to download HP SET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Go to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on HP SET 2019 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your user name and password to login.

Step 4: The HP SET admit card 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details in the hall ticket before saving and taking a print.

A report by The Times of India said that the HPPSC has added two new examination centres for HP SET 2019 in Shimla due to some administrative reasons.

In a notification, HPPSC said that a candidate will only be allowed to appear in the exam centre allotted to him/ her by the Commission. Any request for the change of test centre/ venue will not be considered.

Admit card is the important document for HP SET 2019 exam and if a candidate fails to carry it to the centre, he/ she will not be allowed to appear for the test.

The admit card will mention candidate's name, registration number, roll number, examination centre's name and address, day and date of the test. It will also mention the guidelines that students will have to follow on the day of the examination.