HP board 12th result 2020 toppers: Prakash Kumar from Science stream tops Class 12 exams with 99.4%; Shubham Jaiswal from Una takes second rank

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 toppers| Prakash Kumar has topped the Himachal Pradesh Board's Class 12 exams with by scoring 99.4 percent marks. Kumar, who hails from Kullu district, has scored the maximum marks across all streams. Kumar was a student of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur.

Shubham Jaiswal from Una district has secured the second rank overall, and in science stream. He secured 99.2 percent marks.

Shruti Kashyap from Shimla district scored the first rank in arts stream with 98.2 percent marks. The second spot in arts stream was secured by Sushant Chauhan of government-run Shamsher senior secondary School in Nahan. He scored 97.8% percent marks in his exams.

The commerce stream's topper is Megha Gupta from Sirmaur district, who scored 97.6 percent marks. In the commerce stream, Ambika Vikram bagged the second rank with 96.8% marks. She is a student of SD Senior Secondary School, Solan. Following is the list of top five scorers in each stream

Science Stream

1. Prakash Kumar from Kullu district - 99.4 percent

2. Shubham Jaiswal from Una district - 99.2 percent

3. Tanisha from Kangra district - 99 percent

4. Abhinav Karmani from Kangra district - 98.8 percent

5. Ankush Sharma from Hamirpur district - 98.6 percent

Arts Stream

1. Shruti Kashyap from Shimla district - 98.2 percent

2. Sushant Chouhan from Sirmor district - 97.8 percent

3. Aanchal and Amritanshu from Sirmor amd Shimla districts, respectively - 97.2 percent

4. Prachi Sharma from Solan district - 96.8 percent

Commerce Stream

1. Megha Gupta from Sirmaur district - 97.6 percent

2. Ambika Vikram from Solan district - 96.8 percent

3. Kanika Sharma from Hamirpur district, Kritika from Una district and Saloni Joshi from Sirmaur district - 96.6 percent.

The Himachal Pradesh Secondary Education Board (HPBOSE) released the results of Class 12 examinations today (Thursday, 18 June) on the official site hpbose.org.

This time, 76.07 percent of students who appeared for the exams in the HPBOSE Class 12 board have passed. 72.42 percent of the 43,410 boys who appeared for the exam, whereas 79.76 percent girls of the total 42,898 female candidates have cleared the exams.

Last year, Priety Birsanta from the Commerce stream topped the HPBOSE Class 12 exams with 98.80 percent. Ashmita Sharma topped the Arts stream by scoring 96.4 percent. From the Science stream, Anil Kumar scored the highest with 98.60 percent.

The pass percentage hit an all-time low of 62.01 percent in 2019. 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who appeared for the exam cleared it, while 28,375 of the 49,136 boys passed the exam.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March. But the coronavirus and the lockdown caused a long delay. The postponed geography exam was conducted on 8 June.

Last year, around 1 lakh students appeared for the examination, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.