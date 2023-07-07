Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express catches fire near Hyderabad, none hurt

India

July 07, 2023
A senior official of the South Central Railway said two compartments were damaged completely and one partially in the fire. Screengrab

Several coaches of the Hyderabad-bound Falaknuma Express on Friday caught fire near Hyderabad but nobody was hurt in the incident, according to officials.

In a video posted on Twitter, smoke can be seen billowing out of the compartments as bystanders record the scenes at the site.

A senior official of the South Central Railway said two compartments were damaged completely and one partially in the fire.

An eyewitness told TV channels that all the passengers were alighted after the fire was noticed.

“Situation is totally under control. No injuries, no causalities. All the passengers are safe,” a SCR official said.

Senior officials of SCR were their way to the accident spot.

With inputs from agencies

July 07, 2023

