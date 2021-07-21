The India Post Payments Bank is only offering a mobile update service, but will soon provide child enrolment service through its network too

Individuals who were having trouble updating mobile numbers on their Aadhaar cards can do so at their doorstep.

The service will be available through a channel of 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), 650 India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), who will be taking charge of this facility. The IPPB and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI) will allow postmen to update the mobile numbers of the Aadhaar cardholders.

"Now, a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his doorstep. IPPB Online launched a service for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar as a Registrar for UIDAI," the Ministry of Communications informed in a tweet.

Explaining the service, Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI stated that the unique identification authority of India has been doing its best to ease Aadhaar-related services. Following this, the authority has introduced a mobile update service at the doorsteps of residents through IPPB via Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

This service will help residents once their mobile is updated on Aadhaar. Individuals can not only avail themselves of a number of UIDAI's online update facilities but also several other government welfare services.

Currently, the India Post Payments Bank is only offering a mobile update service. It will soon provide child enrolment service through its network.

Meanwhile, IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu also notified that the mobile update service of UIDAI will assist in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas. This new mobile service will also bridge the digital divide among people.

According to the latest updates, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to people in the country as of 31 March, this year.