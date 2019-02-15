How to register to vote in India as an NRI voter; visit nvsp.in and fill Form 6A to enroll yourself

With the Indian general elections approaching, the focus is on the inclusion of the maximum number of overseas or Non-Resident Indian (NRI) voters in the voter list or electoral roll.

You can enrol as an overseas (NRI) voter if you are: A citizen of India, absent from the country owing to employment, education etc, has not acquired citizenship of any other country and are otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in your passport.

Here is how you can register to vote as an overseas (NRI) voter in the Indian elections:

Fill Enrollment Form Fill Form 6A online at www.nvsp.in and upload the requisite proofs. Alternatively, download Form 6A from ECI website www.eci.gov.in. Fill Form 6A in 2 copies. Forms are also available free of cost in Indian Missions. Submit the required documents

— One recent passport size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A

— Self-attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing a photograph, address in India and all other

— The page of passport containing the valid visa endorsement

The Form can be submitted in person or by pos.

5. If the application is sent by post, the photo copy of each of the documents referred to above, should be duly self attested.

6. Alternatively you can fill the form in person at the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant ERO of the constituency. If the application submitted in person before the ERO, the original passport should be produced for verification

7. After the form submission, the verification process kicks in:

— Booth Level Officer will visit the home address mentioned in the passport and enquire to verify the copies of documents

— In cases where no relative is available or willing to give declaration for verification of documents, the documents will be sent for verification to the concerned Indian Missio

— The decision of the ERO is communicated by post on the address and SMS on the mobile number given in Form 6A. Electoral rolls are also on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer

— Name of the overseas elector is included in a separate section for "Overseas Electors" which is the last section of the roll of each polling station are

6. You can use Form-8 for making any correction in the electoral roll

However, no person can be enrolled on more than one electoral roll i.e. when you enrol as an overseas voter you have to submit a declaration that you did not get enrolled as a general elector. And if you are registered as a general voter, you should surrender your EPIC along with submission of Form 6A When you return to India you can register as a general elector at your place of ordinary residence

How to vote:

An overseas elector is not issued an EPIC and voters are also allowed to vote in person at the polling station on the production of your original passport Soon, e- postal ballots would be provided to NRI Voters

