A short-eared owl was lying dehydrated near a grassland in Pune when a wildlife filmmaker spotted it. The bird was nursed back to health and is now ready to fly back home

The short-eared owl migrates to the Indian subcontinent to escape the harsh winters of Europe. As temperatures rise around March, they fly back.

However, one such bird was hit by the heatwave in Maharashtra and was unable to continue its journey back home. It was found lying, completely dehydrated, near a grassland in Pune by a wildlife enthusiast.

Vishal Jadhav, a wildlife filmmaker, found the owl in a poor condition while he was filming birds. Crows were trying to kill the bird which was unable to fly, according to Punekar News, a digital news platform.

Luckily, Jadhav along with state wildlife board member Anuj Khare came to the rescue of this bird – one of the few owls known to be migratory.

The owl was rushed to the RESQ Wildlife Treatment Transit Centre (TTC), a non-profit that works for distressed animals, and was put under the care of a veterinarian.

“After two days of intensive treatment, rehydration and rehabilitation, the owl finally perked up and began perching. On day 3, it began taking short flights… it is now ready to be released and continue on its flight path,” said Dr Sushrut Shirbhate, the RESQ Wildlife veterinarian, according to an Instagram post by the Centre.

The short-eared owl is found across all continents except Antarctica and Australia. It is a winter migrant species in the Indian sub-continent and is found around Pune’s grasslands from November to March, the post said.

According to experts, the arrival and departure times of the birds have been extended because of climate change.

Active during the day

The short-eared owl is different from most other owls. It migrates great distances over the sea and crosses continents. Its flight is almost like a “moth” with irregular slow flaps and it is active during the day, according to RESQ Wildlife TTT.

Mihir Godbole, the founder of The Grasslands Trust, told ThePrint, “This bird comes to India to escape the harsh winter months in Europe, where it is a resident. In India, they are commonly seen roosting in the grasslands and prefer open, treeless areas. They are well suited to live in the flat lands because of their rodent hunting and breeding habits.”

Male short-eared owls put on impressive aerial displays, involving flapping their wings and acrobatics, during courtship. During fights, males will sometimes lock their talons together in flight and tumble great distances before separating, according to National Geographic.

The short-eared owl is unique in its own way. After a scare, the one rescued in Pune can now begin its journey to Europe. According to Dr Shirbhate, the bird has now started self-feeding.

“It is satisfying to watch a wild animal make a complete recovery and get released back into a safe habitat,” said Neha Panchamia, founder and president RESQ.

With inputs from agencies