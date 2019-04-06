How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Centre for Digital India

Editor's note: This is the sixth and final of a six-part series Firstpost will run containing details of data obtained from RTI queries. It looks at funds allocated (and used) for the Central government's key developmental programmes.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.