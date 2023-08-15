'How can a political party have only one family in charge?': PM Modi on dynastic politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on dynastic politics, corruption and appeasement saying that the three evils have destroyed the country.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort, he said, “Today, ‘parivarvaad’ and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is- party of the family, by the family and for the family…”

He said that it is a collective responsibility to promote “suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity)” to make India developed.

The Prime Minister said that it’s his commitment to keep fighting against these three evils.

“It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement that has left a blot on the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force – corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that NDA government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes and seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times.

