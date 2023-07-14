'How bad is Bengaluru traffic?': Man takes bike-taxi, his smartwatch assumes he's cycling

Bengaluru and its never-ending traffic woes always grab attention. In such a scenario, Twitter becomes a hotspot for commuters’ constant whining. But no matter how severe the situation, the residents of the IT city always manage to laugh over their pitiful situation. One such person, Kawal Oberoi, was caught amidst the congestion and shared an image that has left the Internet users in splits.

Oberoi, a brand designer, decided to take a Rapido bike ride to reach his destination. But as humorous turn of event had it, the apple smartwatch on his wrist pronounced him riding a bicycle instead. Due to the vehicle’s extremely slow pace, the poor smart-watch couldn’t make sense of the situation. Oberoi, who is also a creative director at Kawal.co, shared the picture on Twitter, spreading laughter among others having similar experiences.

He captioned the post: “How bad is Bangalore traffic? Well, I took a Rapido bike ride, and my watch thought I was cycling.” The watch showed: “It looks like you’re working out.”

Rapido is one of India’s fastest-growing bike taxi apps with operations in more than 100 cities.

Check out the post:

How bad is Bangalore traffic?

Well, I took a Rapido bike ride and my watch thought I was cycling 🤣🤣🤣@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/fzhx5E8ytY — Kawal Oberoi (@TheKawalOberoi) July 8, 2023

The post garnered over 2400 views. Several people commented on the post.

Check out some of the comments below:

According to one user, this is a common issue with most Apple watches. He wrote: “Looks like you took a bike ride after a long time,” adding: “Apple Watch assumes that you are cycling even in normal Bangalore traffic and suggests this option.”

Looks like you took a bike ride after really long. Even in normal #bangaloretraffic , Apple Watch assumes that you are cycling and suggest this. This is a problem with the #AppleWatch and #ios — Neeraj Pansari (@NrjPans) July 14, 2023

In response, Oberoi pointed out: “Hasn’t happened in Delhi/Himachal/Punjab with me to be honest.”

Hasn’t happened in Delhi/Himachal/Punjab with me tbh — Kawal Oberoi (@TheKawalOberoi) July 14, 2023

A user jokingly wrote: “I drove through Maharashtra for 3 hours and my Apple watch gladly completed my workout program for the day.” The user also tagged Apple.

I drove through Maharashtra (synonym with Rough Road) for 3 hrs ( don't be surprised ) .. my Apple watch gladly completed my workout routine for the day. @Apple — 1dumCorrect (@1dumC) July 14, 2023

“It happened to me a few days ago as well,” said another.

This is happened with me also few days back. 😇 — Abir Banerjee (@abir_2006) July 14, 2023

In the past, Dr Nikhil Sikri, Co-Founder & CEO at Zolo also shared a similar plight. He took to LinkedIn to share similar updates about being caught up in chaos due to the city traffic. “If you want to feel frozen in time – try driving in Bangalore with Google maps,” Sikri captioned the post. Moreover, he noted in his post that Google Maps showed identical Estimated Time of Arrivals (ETA) every 5 minutes and concluded the post with a smile.