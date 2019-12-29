Hours after Hemant Soren's swearing-in as Jharkhand CM, govt decides to withdraw all cases filed during Pathalgadi movement

Ranchi: In a big move, the Jharkhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, within hours of the swearing-in ceremony, announced that all cases registered during the Pathalgadi movement and protests against the amendments to Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT Act) and Santhal Paragana Tenancy Act, 1949 (SPT Act) will be withdrawn.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Cabinet, which met within hours of being sworn in, also decided to recommend the name of JMM MLA Stephen Marandi for the post of pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly.

It also held talks over the logo of the Jharkhand along with quickly filling up of all posts lying vacant in the government offices.

Along with the JMM working president Hemant Soren, who took the oath of chief minister, three other leaders were also sworn in as the Cabinet ministers in the state on Sunday.

Two leaders from Congress including its Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam and state president of the party Rameshwar Oraon along with RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta also took oath as state Cabinet ministers.

Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday with Governor Droupadi Murmu administering him the oath of office and secrecy.

