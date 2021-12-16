Horoscope today, 16 December: Want to know what's the stars have in store for you on Thursday?

Horoscope Today News, 16 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is right here. As the new week begins, this Thursday, 16 December will see the Moon entering its Waxing Gibbous phase which is the second phase after the Moon.

This is the phase between the first quarter of the moon and the full moon. Under this waxing phase of the Moon, all the zodiac signs will experience a surge in energy. It is advised to remain calm.

It is best to deal with difficult situations in a composed and practical manner. Refrain from surgeries under the lunar influence today.

Check your horoscope for today:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April)

Overall a very lucky day for Aries. Right from experiencing peace at home to performing extraordinarily at work, the day promises very favourable circumstances. Crucial responsibilities might come your way at work. Maintain your courteous attitude to get work done. Possibility of the arrival of distant relatives cannot be ruled out.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May)

Whatever obstacles come your way, will turn out to be negligible because of your hard work and integrity. Be wary of co-workers who try to take credit of your work. Be very careful with your health. Refrain from consuming food that is cold or stale. Today, you will be driven by a strong craving for success. Post noon, the universe works to turn things in your favour.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June)

Redefine your business plans. Chances of socializing are high today, under the influence of the Moon. A gathering with friends might keep you occupied. Avoid extravaganza. Sharing feelings with your partner will bring you peace. People might feel you are being selfish, and hence criticize you.

Cancer: (21 June – 22 July)

Thursday's sky is set to usher in resolution to your financial problems. Work that got hindered earlier, will get done under lunar effect. Your past efforts will prove very beneficial in your business. Aligning your work with proper strategies will bear fruit. As the day progresses, your positivity will bring about constructive changes in your work methodology. Be prepared to spend a good time with your partner.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August)

As the Moon enters its second phase, Leos will find favourable conditions for monetary transactions. Seek advice from experienced people as that will benefit you. The universe is aligning your stars in a way that you might get to work on something new. Working professionals might get a new project. Certain things today might annoy you. But stay calm. It is best to stay away from bad habits.

Virgo: (23 August – 22 September)

The universe is aligning the positive energy in your favour. Family bonding and love among family members will be at its peak today. An excursion might be a good idea. Avoid spending too much money, and refrain from confrontations and questions that might paint you negatively. Stay calm to stop the chatter of your agitated mind.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October)

Under today's sky, the potent effect of the Moon brings in the hope of recovering money that you had lent to someone. The universe will usher in the favourable opportunities post noon. It is best not to start a new work in the evening. Good news on your health front. You will feel energetic and fit. Focus on your work. Diligence will prove fruitful today.

Scorpio: (23 October – 21 November)

Good time for Scorpions as the universe has planned to get all your stalled work completed. Both professionally and personally, you will have a great time. You might accomplish something huge at work. Disputes at work as well as regarding property will get resolved. You might get a good property deal as well.

Sagittarius: (22 November- 21 December)

The planetary positions are perfectly aligned to resolve problems surrounding your job. You might get a loan approved under today's lunar influence. Also, romance is in the air. Expect to have a wonderful time with your partner. Be mindful of your household needs. A word of caution regarding politics at the workplace.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January)

For Capricorns today there might be trouble with health. Stay away from spicy food. Indigestion can trouble you. People pursuing professional studies will benefit with their hard work. As peace and harmony rules at home front, be careful of vices and negative people. Don't let your self-esteem take a beating. Think before you take any decision. Do not repeat your past mistakes.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February)

Chances of getting your home renovated are high. A new business venture would be a good idea under today's sky. Travel is on the cards. The universe has aligned a suitable match for the ones unmarried and looking for a perfect partner. Meeting new and wise people will bring happiness, today. Be careful while guiding people.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March)

Today's lunar position will fetch you great financial stability. The universe will make arrangements for new sources of income. Exploring new avenues for work and study might be on the cards. Don't hesitate to take advice from your loved ones as it will help you face problems better. You might find yourself inclined to philosophical studies. Planning an auspicious ceremony might keep you occupied. A social gathering cannot be ruled out today.