Honda launches initiative to help people purchase cars online, improve sales during coronavirus lockdown

In an attempt to improve sales during coronavirus lockdown and offer people the choice of buying cars online from the comfort of their homes, Honda Cars India has launched the Honda from Home initiative.

Honda from Home online booking platform will allow buyers round-the-clock access to browse through the product options and choose their preferred dealership online.

“Our newly introduced ‘Honda from Home’ facility offers a simplified and secure booking experience for the ever-revolving digital consumer who makes his purchase decisions online,” said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd.

Purchase a car in 5 simple steps

Step 1: Log on to www.hondacarindia.com

Step 2: Select the preferred model along with its variant, transmission (AT/MT) and colour.

Step 3: Select city and dealership from where one is thinking of buying a car.

Step 4: Share details.

Step 5: Pay and book online. You have to simply proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book online.

Following which, a booking confirmation id will be generated which will be sent to you via SMS or email.

After completing the aforementioned process, a sales executive, from the selected dealership, will get in touch with you for further documentation and discussing finance or payment options. After all the formalities, your car will be delivered to your home “at a later date.”

The company currently offers Amaze, Civic and CR-V SUV in BS6 trim in India. It has also been accepting bookings for the BS6 updated and facelift WR-V which is expected to be unveiled soon along with BS6 Jazz. It was scheduled to come up with BS6 version of all-new generation City sedan. But, the launch was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Honda Cars earlier this month had said that it is releasing advance payments to its dealer partners to help them maintain cash flow to remain afloat in the prevailing situations. It also said that it had also cleared all due payments of dealers till March.

