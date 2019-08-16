Home Minister Amit Shah calls revocation of Article 370 'big milestone' for country while addressing rally in Haryana's Jind

Jind: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday that the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a "big milestone” for the unity and integrity of the country and will ensure the development of the state.

At a public rally in Jind, ahead of Haryana polls, Shah said the revocation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution would help in developing Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also said the Modi government scrapped the special status in 75 days, which the previous Congress-led governments could not do in 72 years because of their "vote-bank greed".

"Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is a big milestone for the unity and integrity of India.

"We had been saying that Kashmir was an integral part of India. But Article 370 was giving some sort of message that something is still incomplete," he said.

Elections in Haryana are due in two months.