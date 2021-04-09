Hold my FIR: Beef is not the national dish of India
'Beef is the national dish of India,' said Assam's BJP Candidate Banendra Kumar Mushahary at an election rally. Members of the right-wing Purvanchal Hindu Oika Mancha rushed to file an FIR against Mushahary's statement.
It caused instant outrage among several conservative groups. Members of the right-wing Purvanchal Hindu Oika Mancha rushed to file an FIR against Mushahary's statement. They said that it violated the Model Mode of Conduct (MCC).
Whether it violates EC guidelines or religious sentiments, let's see what voters from Assam have to say.
Shot by Surajit Sharma, video edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan
