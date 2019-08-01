Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazipora; arms and ammunition seized

Budgam: Budgam Police on Wednesday arrested a terrorist affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from Qazipora area. The terrorist has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary, a resident of Warpora DH Pora Kulgam.

As per police records, he was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit HM. An FIR under relevant Sections of law has been registered against the terrorist.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from his possession and his complicity in other terror crimes are being interrogated, police said.