Hindu Rashtra Row: Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in MP, says Digvijay Singh 

“We will not ban Bajrang Dal (if we win polls in Madhya Pradesh) as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well, but we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence,' said Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

FP Staff Last Updated:August 16, 2023 14:29:15 IST
Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the party will not ban Bajrang Dal after winning the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

"We will not ban Bajrang Dal (if we win polls in Madhya Pradesh) as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well, but we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence."

