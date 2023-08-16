Hindu Rashtra Row: Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in MP, says Digvijay Singh
“We will not ban Bajrang Dal (if we win polls in Madhya Pradesh) as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well, but we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence,' said Congress leader Digvijay Singh.
