Hindu New Year 2020: Here are wishes and messages for loved ones as India observes festival amid 21-days lockdown

Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day long festival during which the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga is worshipped, has started from Wednesday. The day marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

The festival will culminate with Ram Navami which falls on 2 April this year. As per Hindu beliefs, Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama was born.

Even though people will not be able to meet relatives and friends due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, love-filled messages on Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year 2020 can be sent to near and dear ones.

-- I pray to Goddess Durga for good health and prosperity of you and your family. Happy Navratri.

-- May the goddess of Shakti Maa Durga shower you with ample strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all the obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

-- Wishing you and your family a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratri.

-- May this New Year brings you good health, success and fulfil all your wishes.

-- May the nine days and nine nights of Navratri bring you good health and fortune. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri and a prosperous New Year.

-- I pray to Goddess Durga to remove all evils and give you courage and strength to achieve your goals. Happy Navratri.

-- Wishing you and your family a wonderful Hindu New Year 2020!

