Hindu leaders converge at VHP's two-day Dharma Sansad, Yogi Adityanath meets Mohan Bhagwat, Puri Shankaracharya

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 18:24:29 IST
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 18:24:29 IST
Welcome
Kumbh Mela 2019: Narendra Modi takes holy dip, offers prayer at Sangam, performs Ganga aarti in Prayagraj
Narendra Modi launches PM-KISAN scheme in Gorakhpur, takes holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj
Daily Bulletin: Modi to launch PM-KISAN scheme; toll in Assam hooch tragedy rises to 102; shutdown in Kashmir; day's top stories
IIT Madras scientists develop algorithm that helps avoid stampedes in crowded areas