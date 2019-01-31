You are here:
Hindu leaders converge at VHP's two-day Dharma Sansad, Yogi Adityanath meets Mohan Bhagwat, Puri Shankaracharya

India FP Staff Feb 27, 2019 18:24:29 IST

A grand two-day Dharma Sansad got off to a start on Wednesday. The meet is being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and has famous attendees like Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nishchalanand. PTI

A two-day Dharma Sansad or "religion meeting"  organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) started at Prayagraj on Thursday. PTI

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Maha Kumbh on Thursday to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, AP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the venue and met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalanand. AP

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was slated to have met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the backdrop of the meet. PTI

RSS Mohan Bhagwat met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the backdrop of the meet. PTI

A conglomerate of saints on Wednesday said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on 21 February. PTI

A conglomerate of sadhus on Wednesday said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on 21 February. PTI

peaking to ANI, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said the Dharam Sansad, after a three-day meeting in Prayagraj decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on 21 February. PTI

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said it had been decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on 21 February. PTI

