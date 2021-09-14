Hindi Diwas 2021: Greetings and special messages to share on occasion of Hindi Day

The day focuses on honouring and promoting the language Hindi among people, especially children.

Every year on 14 September, Indians across the world observe and celebrate Hindi Diwas. As the names suggest, it is a day to honour the adoption of the language Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages in India. The Devanagari script was adopted as the official language of India, on this day, in the year 1949.

Another reason for celebrating Hindi Day or Diwas is to avoid the increasing trend of English and the neglect of Hindi. The day focuses on honouring and promoting the language Hindi among people, especially children.

Additionally, 14 September also occurs to be the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Sinha. He was a highly acclaimed theologian, litterateur, polyglot, Hindi-stalwart who worked for the inclusion of Hindi as the official language of India.

On this special day, here are a few wishes and messages to send to your friends and family:

- On this day in 1949, Hindi was adopted as the official language, so let's celebrate this beautiful language. Happy Hindi Diwas!

- Hindi is a beautiful language; let’s share the love for the language especially today. Happy Hindi Diwas!

- Among many different languages, Hindi is one of the great languages of India that we should be proud of. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi Diwas ki aapko shubhkaamnayen

- On the occasion of Hindi Diwas today, let's promote the beautiful language to everyone. Wish you and your family a very happy Hindi Diwas!

- There are several languages in India and Hindi is one of them. Let's encourage and promote it on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

- Celebrate Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas today!

- Let Hindi spread its wings not just in India but across the world. Happy Hindi Diwas!

- As we get eager to learn other languages, we must not forget how special our own Hindi is. Warm wishes on World Hindi Day.

- Hindi bhasha Bharat ka wo gehna hai jo sada Bharat ko sajata rahega aur sada hi humari shaan bankar chamakta rahega. Hindi Diwas ki badhai.

- Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day to all of you my friends.