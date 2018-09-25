You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Himanta Biswa Sarma shares details of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries; Twitterati see right to privacy violation

India FP Staff Sep 25, 2018 22:42:40 IST

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma courted controversy on Tuesday after he shared medical information of the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(PMJAY)-Ayushman Bharat from Ranchi on Sunday. Late on Monday, Sarma tweeted that within 24 hours of the launch, 21 patients in Assam had benefited from the scheme.

"It's heartening to share that within 24 hours of its launch we have given benefits of Ayushman Bharat to 21 needy patients across different hospitals in Assam. Likely rise in numbers from Tuesday," he said. He also attached a list carrying names of 21 beneficiaries, the hospitals they were admitted to, and the ailments they were suffering from.

Capture

Several Twitter users outraged over the tweet, and called out the Assam minister for violating the right to privacy of the patients.

Following the criticism, the tweet was taken down on Tuesday.

The incident comes at a time when the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar on Wednesday. The verdict will decide questions such as if Aadhaar breaches an individual's fundamental right to privacy.

While rolling out the scheme on Sunday, Modi called it a "game-changer initiative to serve the poor" and said: "PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat is the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world. The number of beneficiaries is almost equal to the population of Canada, Mexico and the US taken together." More than 1,300 ailments are covered under the scheme, including heart diseases, kidney and liver disorders and diabetes.

Through the scheme, the government aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, which would benefit more than 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 22:42 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores